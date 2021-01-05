Zap Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

