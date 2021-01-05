Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $41.56 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Harmony has a market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Harmony has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

