Veil Trading Down 12.4% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $33,348.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.