Secret (SCRT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and $1.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00263925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038138 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.01254596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001410 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

