Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $26.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.93 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $84.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.31 billion to $85.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.11 billion to $107.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $271.07. 448,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $772.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.54.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

