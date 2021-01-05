Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $62.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $87,000.

TCMD stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,614. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

