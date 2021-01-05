JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

JKS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. 57,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

