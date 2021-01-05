WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $57.06 million and approximately $44,503.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005362 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

