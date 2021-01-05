Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 22,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,173. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

