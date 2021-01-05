Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of FIX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

