Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

