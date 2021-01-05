YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

