Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMICY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 678,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

