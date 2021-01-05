PotCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $921.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $921.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.20 or 0.03224811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00464507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00401241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00176369 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,402,012 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.