Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.76. 495,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

