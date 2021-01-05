$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.14 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $19.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.50. 70,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

