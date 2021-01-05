Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.50

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 10290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

