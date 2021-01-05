Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.83

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 9851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $989.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

