Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.57. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.78.

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.