INMAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,682.82 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $32,682.82 and $100.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

