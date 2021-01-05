Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Capitalization of $434,174.59

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Tendies token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $434,174.59 and approximately $70.35 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,950,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,550,592 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

