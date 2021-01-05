Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $666,779.52 and approximately $3,325.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 48,830,861 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.