Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.20

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 50013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

About Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

