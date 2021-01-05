Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PRN stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.85. 115,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The company has a market cap of C$546.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.48. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

