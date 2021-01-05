Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

