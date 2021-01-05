$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. McDonald’s also reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.79 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $22.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Eastern Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.