Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.56

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 641932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

