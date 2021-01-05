LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.95

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 2648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $851.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $248,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

