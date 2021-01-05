JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Receives €17.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.93 ($21.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:DEC traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €18.84 ($22.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.41.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.