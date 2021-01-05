The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,298. The AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The AES by 16,543.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

