FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $184.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $680.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.80 million, with estimates ranging from $711.50 million to $730.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 13,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

