Traders Purchase High Volume of TEGNA Call Options (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 452 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $25,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 32,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,290. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

