Everex (EVX) Market Cap Hits $6.82 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $329,918.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

