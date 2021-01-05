ZPER Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 119.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. ZPER has a market cap of $535,054.65 and $68.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, ZPER has traded 363.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.