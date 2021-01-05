Peony Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Peony has a total market cap of $102,459.78 and $6,593.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002317 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,135,518 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

