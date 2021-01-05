Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 6,071 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock traded down C$2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion and a PE ratio of 35.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

