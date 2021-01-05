Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,207,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,629,260,000 after buying an additional 549,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.57. 3,033,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.