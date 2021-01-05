Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 885,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

