M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

CHD traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

