Elrond Market Cap Hits $539.76 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $539.76 million and $119.81 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $32.47 or 0.00095073 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00117667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00208396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00486580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00259988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,949,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,621,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

