Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TELNY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

