Namecoin Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $46,398.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,156.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01213965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00199018 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

