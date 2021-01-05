Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $129.92

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,665. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $136.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

