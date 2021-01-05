Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $153.70

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $18,840,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. 7,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

