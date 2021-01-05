Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.49

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 80056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.