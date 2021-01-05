Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $17.00. Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

