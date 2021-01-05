Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 54,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,974. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

