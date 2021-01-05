TrustVerse Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $23,635.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00345009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024748 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

