Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report sales of $112.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $441.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

