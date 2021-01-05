Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $134,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 353,205 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 122,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,763. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

